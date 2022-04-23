Left Menu

Power official beaten up in UP's Muzaffarnagar while probing electricity theft

A power official was beaten up and his documents were snatched when he had gone to Gujerhedi village here to investigate a case of electricity theft, police said on Saturday.SK Gautam, a sub-divisional officer SDO of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd UPPCL, had gone to the village along with a team, they said. According to the Gautams complaint, the team had gone to the village after receiving a complaint of power theft, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:57 IST
SK Gautam, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), had gone to the village along with a team, they said.

According to the Gautam's complaint, the team had gone to the village after receiving a complaint of power theft, police said. He was beaten up and his official documents were snatched when the team reached there to check a connection, the complaint stated. Gautam alleged that the accused, Yogesh, deleted a metre checking video from his phone, threatened him, and did not allow the team to check other power connections.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Shrivastava said that police have registered a case against the accused of disrupting official work and threatening an on-duty government employee.

"A search is on to nab the accused," he said.

