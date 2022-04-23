Three booked for raping minor in Rajasthan

Three men were booked under the POCSO Act in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

''A complaint was lodged by the victim belonging to the Bhil tribal community at the Manohar Thana police station of Jhalawar district on Friday evening,'' Circle Inspector Nand Singh said.

''In her complaint, the victim stated that she was kidnapped by one of the accused on her way to a farm on April 9. He took her to a nearby deserted building, where the three men, also belonging to the same community, allegedly took turns to rape her,'' he said.

The accused also allegedly threatened the minor against informing anybody about the incident, the police official said.

They were booked under IPC section 376 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

They are on the run, and efforts are underway to arrest them, Singh said.

The minor was sent for a medical examination and her statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, he added.

