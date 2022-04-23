Left Menu

Bareilly: Police hunts for fake DM for trying to con officials

The caller introduced himself as the district magistrate and demanded money, Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan told PTI.The caller also told officials to not call him back as he was busy in a meeting, he said.The demand raised suspicion and some of the officers contacted the office of the DM.

''The demand raised suspicion and some of the officers contacted the office of the DM. This is when it was revealed that it was an act of cyber fraud,” Sajwan said. An FIR has been lodged in the matter at Kotwali Police Station against unknown persons and the case is being investigated, he said.

The police have sought the help of IT experts to track down the imposter, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

