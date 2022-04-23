Rajasthan: Two officers in ACB net for accepting bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two senior administrative officers in Alwar on Saturday. The arrested officers Nannumal Pahadia, IAS, and Ashok Sankhla, RAS, were caught red-handed and a sum of Rs 5 Lakh was seized from their possession.

A local broker has also been arrested in the case. As per the officials, a total of 16 lakh was demanded by the accused for allowing a construction work.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

