Rajasthan: Two officers in ACB net for accepting bribe
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two senior administrative officers in Alwar on Saturday.
ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two senior administrative officers in Alwar on Saturday. The arrested officers Nannumal Pahadia, IAS, and Ashok Sankhla, RAS, were caught red-handed and a sum of Rs 5 Lakh was seized from their possession.
A local broker has also been arrested in the case. As per the officials, a total of 16 lakh was demanded by the accused for allowing a construction work.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement