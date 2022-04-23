Left Menu

Ukraine says missiles strike Odesa military facility and residential buildings

Ukraine says missiles strike Odesa military facility and residential buildings

Two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, the southern air command of the Ukrainian armed forces said.

Air defence was able to destroy two other missiles that were also targeting the city, it said in an online statement.

