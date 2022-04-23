Ukraine says missiles strike Odesa military facility and residential buildings
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:29 IST
Two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, the southern air command of the Ukrainian armed forces said.
Air defence was able to destroy two other missiles that were also targeting the city, it said in an online statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement