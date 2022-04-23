Left Menu

Ukraine accuses Russia of thwarting new evacuation push from Mariupol

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:45 IST
Ukraine accuses Russia of thwarting new evacuation push from Mariupol

A new attempt to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from war-torn Mariupol failed on Saturday, an aide to the city's mayor said on his Telegram channel, blaming Russian forces.

The official said 200 residents of Mariupol had gathered to be evacuated, but that the Russian military told them to disperse and warned of possible shelling.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for repeated failures to evacuate people from Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

