Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal skips CBI summons for 6th time

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Saturday has skipped the summons of the anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Cattle Smuggling case citing health reasons.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Saturday has skipped the summons of the anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Cattle Smuggling case citing health reasons. His lawyer sent the medical discharge certificate given by the doctor to CBI through the mail and said that he has been asked to take rest for 4 weeks as his health is not well so he will not be able to appear today.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while speaking about Anubrata Mondal's CBI summon said, "It is (political vendetta). He was discharged from the hospital last night and doctors advised him to take rest for a month. I don't know why CBI has called him." Anubrata Mondal has also been summoned by CBI tomorrow in connection with the post-poll violence case. He will not be appearing before CBI tomorrow, said his lawyer.

Trinamool Congress Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal was admitted to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday afternoon. Earlier this month, the TMC leader skipped the CBI's summons citing health reasons. On March 8, CBI sent a notice to the TMC leader asking him to appear in person before the agency on March 14 at 11 am.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020 arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case. Mondol has been asked to meet the CBI in Nizam Palace at 5:30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

