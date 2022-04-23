Odisha robbery gang busted, 18 people wanted in over 100 cases arrested

An inter-district robbery gang was busted in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Saturday with the arrest of 18 people, police said.

Those arrested were wanted in over 100 cases, they said.

They used to target houses located in secluded places, and families living without adult male members, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajib Lochan Panda.

Around 145 g of gold, 300 g of silver, Rs 90,000 in cash, two pistols, ammunition, swords, two motorcycles and a car were seized from them, he said.

The gang was busted after people of Kakatpur village in Tantiapal marine police station area foiled a robbery bid recently and caught two members of the gang, Panda said.

After interrogation of the duo, the remaining members of the gang were arrested, he added. Prima facie evidence suggests that the gang was involved in robbery cases in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Puri districts, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)