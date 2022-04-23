Left Menu

Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal where foreign weapons were stored

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:30 IST
Russia used high precision missiles on Saturday to destroy a logistics terminal in Odesa where a large number of weapons supplied by the United States and European nations were being stored, the defence ministry said.

In an online post, it also said Russian forces had on Saturday killed up to 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed more than 30 vehicles, some of them armoured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

