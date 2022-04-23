Ukraine not ready to try break Russia's siege of Mariupol, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukraine's army was not ready to try to break through Russia's siege of Mariupol by force, but that Kyiv had every right to try and do so.

He told a news conference in Kyiv that it was vital that he meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks if Ukraine planned to resolve the war through diplomacy.

