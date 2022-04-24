Left Menu

Boat sinks in Lebanese's Tripoli port with 60 on board -TV citing Red Cross

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 02:16 IST
A boat sank in Lebanese Tripoli port on Saturday with about 60 people on board, Al-Jadeed TV reported citing the Lebanese Red Cross.

The broadcaster said that ambulances went to the place of the incident but with no other details.

