PM Modi calls Panchayats 'pillars of Indian democracy', key to building self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day and said that the Panchayats are the pillars of the Indian democracy which needs to be further strengthened.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 10:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day and said that the Panchayats are the pillars of the Indian democracy that need to be further strengthened. "Wishing you all a very Happy National Panchayati Raj Day. Panchayats are the pillars of Indian democracy, in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India. Let us pledge to further empower our panchayats in building a self-reliant India," tweeted PM Modi.

On the occasion, PM Modi is traveling to Jammu and Kashmir's Palli and from there he will address Gram Sabhas across the country. The Prime Minister will address a gathering, including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir, while PRIs from across the country will be connected virtually for the Prime Minister's address.

The date - April 24, 1993 - is remembered for the decentralization of power to the grassroots, with the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj, through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992. Panchayat Palli in Jammu has been selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas function this year and an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, Sarpanchs, and village heads to improve their income and their produce.

Amongst important innovations that are planned to be showcased are geospatial technology for rural development and farmers, apps for farmers for the weather forecast for five days, lavender cultivation, famously known as the purple revolution, biotechnology innovation to increase the production of apple to increase farmers' income, drone application for pesticide spray and waste treatment, the shelf life of fruits to be increased through atomic radiation, etc.

