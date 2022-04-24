Left Menu

Loot case: Three nabbed after encounter in Sultanpur

Three criminals allegedly involved in a loot case were arrested by the police after an encounter here in city area, police said on Sunday.Two country made pistols and a knife were also recovered from their possession. The SP said that the three were involved in robbing a businessman on April 15 after shooting him in Sauramau village in rural area.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-04-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 10:50 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three criminals allegedly involved in a loot case were arrested by the police after an encounter here in city area, police said on Sunday.

Two country made pistols and a knife were also recovered from their possession. Acting on a tip-off on Saturday night, Rahul alias Ranjit, Sachin Jaiswal and Shubham were surrounded by a police team while they were going somewhere, Superintendent of Police, Vipin Kumar Mishra, said.

In a bid to flee, the trio opened fire on the police team and in exchange of fire all of them were arrested.

Constable Rohit Yadav and the three accused were injured in the encounter, he said. The SP said that the three were involved in robbing a businessman on April 15 after shooting him in Sauramau village in rural area.

