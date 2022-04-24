Loot case: Three nabbed after encounter in Sultanpur
Three criminals allegedly involved in a loot case were arrested by the police after an encounter here in city area, police said on Sunday.Two country made pistols and a knife were also recovered from their possession. The SP said that the three were involved in robbing a businessman on April 15 after shooting him in Sauramau village in rural area.
- Country:
- India
Three criminals allegedly involved in a loot case were arrested by the police after an encounter here in city area, police said on Sunday.
Two country made pistols and a knife were also recovered from their possession. Acting on a tip-off on Saturday night, Rahul alias Ranjit, Sachin Jaiswal and Shubham were surrounded by a police team while they were going somewhere, Superintendent of Police, Vipin Kumar Mishra, said.
In a bid to flee, the trio opened fire on the police team and in exchange of fire all of them were arrested.
Constable Rohit Yadav and the three accused were injured in the encounter, he said. The SP said that the three were involved in robbing a businessman on April 15 after shooting him in Sauramau village in rural area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi based para-athlete, Sachin Chamaria wins 6th BOCCIA National Championship
Vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh restored; to be reinstalled at Lahore Fort soon: report
ED questions ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for six hours in sand mining case
IPL 2022: PBKS skipper Mayank catches up with Sachin after clash against MI
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Kieron Pollard on his retirement from international cricket