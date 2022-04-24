Real estate agent held for raping woman in Pune

Police have arrested a real estate agent for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman when she had gone to see a house for taking it on rent here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official from Vimantal police station said.

The woman, who works as a hairdresser, got in touch with the 38-year-old real estate agent through a website and communicated with him for a week via messages about flats available on rent.

On Friday night, the accused called the woman to see a house. When the woman reached Wagholi area, the accused took her to his residence under the pretext of waiting till the flat owner comes, the official said.

When they reached the accused's home, he allegedly asked her to remove her clothes and recorded the act on his phone, the police said quoting the woman's complaint. ''The man then threatened the woman to make the video viral and allegedly raped her. The victim later asked to go to the washroom. She then managed to get out of the house while locking the man inside. She asked for help from other area residents who alerted the police,'' the official said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and the woman was sent for a medical examination, the police added.

