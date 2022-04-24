Two killed, 8 injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala

Two people were killed and eight others injured when a car hit an auto-rickshaw near Ismailabad village at the Ambala-Hisar highway on Sunday, police said.

The auto-rickshaw overturned after the car hit it. Police said over 10 people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. Police took out the injured from the auto with the help of passersby.

Prem Chand (48) and Brij Lal (52), who were in the auto-rickshaw, died while eight other occupants were rushed to the Ambala Civil Hospital.

A case has been registered against the car driver for negligent driving, police said. The injured are stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)