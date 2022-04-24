Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Tangra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:03 IST
Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Tangra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A major fire broke out at a garage in central Kolkata's Tangra area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Eight fire tenders were working to douse the blaze at the garage on Christopher Road which was used as a godown, they said.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, they added.

''The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' an official said.

