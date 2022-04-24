Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Tangra
24-04-2022
A major fire broke out at a garage in central Kolkata's Tangra area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Eight fire tenders were working to douse the blaze at the garage on Christopher Road which was used as a godown, they said.
No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, they added.
''The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,'' an official said.
