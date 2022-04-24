Switzerland rejects German arms export request

Switzerland has rejected two requests by Germany to export Swiss ammunition to Ukraine, citing the Alpine nation's strict neutrality.

The decision was first reported Sunday by the Swiss weekly Sonntagszeitung.

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs confirmed that "both requests from Germany, whether the ammunition received from Switzerland can be passed on to Ukraine, were answered negatively with a reference to Swiss neutrality." Germany needs Switzerland's consent for the arms delivery as part of the original sale contract. The Swiss office declined to specify what type of ammunition Germany had sought to export to Ukraine.

