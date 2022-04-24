Left Menu

NSG team diffuses explosive device found near Chandigarh jail

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 18:19 IST
A team of the National Security Guard on Sunday diffused an explosive device found in a bag near the boundary wall of the high-security Burail jail here, said police.

A bag containing a box, detonator, some burnt wires and the explosive device was found near the boundary wall of the Burail jail here on Saturday evening.

''The NSG team diffused the explosive device today,'' said Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Chahal.

He said an FIR has also been registered and investigation is underway. Police had cordoned off the area and a fire fighting vehicle was also deployed, officials said.

Police had restricted the movement of people on the roads near the jail and traffic was also diverted.

