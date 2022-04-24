Left Menu

Oman's sovereign wealth fund splits assets into 2 portfolios -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:08 IST
Oman's sovereign wealth fund splits assets into 2 portfolios -state news agency
Oman established the Oman Investment Authority in 2020 to own and manage most of the country’s sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry assets. Image Credit: Flickr

The Oman Investment Authority has split its assets into local and foreign portfolios, the state news agency said on Sunday.

Oman established the Oman Investment Authority in 2020 to own and manage most of the country's sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022