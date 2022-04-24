Oman's sovereign wealth fund splits assets into 2 portfolios -state news agency
The Oman Investment Authority has split its assets into local and foreign portfolios, the state news agency said on Sunday.
Oman established the Oman Investment Authority in 2020 to own and manage most of the country's sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry assets.
