Banned tobacco product worth Rs one lakh seized, one arrested

A total of 128 kg of banned tobacco worth Rs one lakh has been seized from a person at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Sunday.According to the police, they grew suspicious of a 43-year-old man standing near a two-wheeler with two bags and questioned him.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:25 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
A total of 128 kg of banned tobacco worth Rs one lakh has been seized from a person at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, they grew suspicious of a 43-year-old man standing near a two-wheeler with two bags and questioned him. The bag contained the contraband, and the man confessed to having more of the banned item in the house. This led to the seizure and the arrest of the man, the police said.

