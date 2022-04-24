Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman held with 345 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:48 IST
Mumbai: Woman held with 345 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman was held near a school in the north Mumbai suburb of Borivali allegedly with mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, worth Rs 50 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

Muskan Deepak Kanojia was held on Saturday after a patrolling team of MHB police station found her moving in the area suspiciously, he said.

''We found 345 grams of mephedrone with her. She has been charged under NDPS Act and efforts are on to unravel her peddling network,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022