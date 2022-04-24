Six arrested for looting cash van in Gurugram

Haryana Police has nabbed six persons, who robbed over Rs 96 lakh cash at the gunpoint from the cash van of a company in Gurugram on April 18. Sharing the information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that police had also seized two cars, four mobile phones, one pistol, four live cartridges, and Rs 70.5 lakh in cash from the possession of the arrested accused.

In a broad daylight robbery, Rs 96,32,931 was robbed from a van of a cash collection company by five armed persons on April 18. The accused threw chili powder into the eyes of the guard and the van driver, holding them hostage at gunpoint on busy Sohna road before fleeing with the money. The arrested accused were identified as Neelkamal aka Kamal, Diwankar Arora aka Mannu, Kulbir and Jawed, all residents of Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Gulab of district Palwal and Jony, a resident of district Faridabad, police said.

All six accused are on police remand till April 28. (ANI)

