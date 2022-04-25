Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 01:57 IST
Re-elected Macron pledges: the next five years will be different
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron in his victory speech on Sunday said his next five-year term would be different, and promised that "nobody will be left by the wayside".

"Because each one of us counts for more than just himself", said Macron. "This is what make the French people such a unique force which I love so intensely and which I am so proud to be serving again."

