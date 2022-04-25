Left Menu

Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today

Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday at 12.30 pm.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-04-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:15 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday at 12.30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna.

Bommai will meet ministers of his Cabinet, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairman Sudarshan and other TAC members. On Sunday, Bommai said that the state government will bring guidelines after a video conference meeting with PM Modi on Wednesday.

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country over the last two weeks, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on Wednesday via video conferencing. "The Union government has already issued a caution alert," Bommai had told reporters.

"A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days. Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures," he added. Karnataka on Sunday reported 60 new cases of the virus with zero fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent. The active cases in the state stood at 1,676. (ANI)

