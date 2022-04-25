Left Menu

Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire

The Israeli military said it struck Lebanon with artillery fire early Monday after a rocket was fired into Israel.The army said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel, causing no damage or injuries.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-04-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:46 IST
Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military said it struck Lebanon with artillery fire early Monday after a rocket was fired into Israel.

The army said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel, causing no damage or injuries. But shortly after, it said it struck "the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon." It said "routine activity" in northern Israel was continuing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Israel and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group are bitter enemies that fought an inconclusive month-long war in 2006. The border area has remained tense but mostly quiet since then.

Small Palestinian groups are also active in Lebanon and have been suspected in several rocket attacks in recent years. The rocket fire came at a time of heightened tensions in Israel following a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, arrest raids in the occupied West Bank and rocket attacks into Israel launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. It has been the worst violence to shake the region since an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022