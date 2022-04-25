Left Menu

Russian rockets hit Ukraine's Vinnytsia region, deaths reported - regional governor

Russia fired rockets at two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region on Monday, causing an unspecified number of deaths and injuries, regional Governor Serhiy Borzov reported. "Today, Vinnytsia region is once again under rocket fire (in) the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:18 IST
Russia fired rockets at two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region on Monday, causing an unspecified number of deaths and injuries, regional Governor Serhiy Borzov reported.

"Today, Vinnytsia region is once again under rocket fire (in) the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn. The enemy is attempting to hit critical infrastructure," Borzov said in a video released on the Telegram messaging app. Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks.

