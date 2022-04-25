Left Menu

MP: Teen boy in Bhim Army chief's convoy killed after cow hits motorcycle

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:32 IST
An 18-year-old boy was killed after his motorcycle, which was part of the convoy of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, was hit by a cow and then by another vehicle near Bhopal, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on Sunday near Ratona village on Sagar-Bhopal road and the deceased has been identified as Shailendra Ahirwar (18), a resident of Semadhana village, he said.

''Ahirwar's motorcycle was first hit by a cow and then by another vehicle in the convoy. He was rushed to the district hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,'' Motinagar police station in charge Nawal Arya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

