Rajasthan: 5 booked for stealing jewellery worth Rs 7.5 cr in Jaipur
Five employees of a logistics company stole jewellery items worth Rs 7.5 crore here following which a case was registered against them, police said on Monday.
The consignment was received by the staffers of the firm at the Jaipur airport and they took it to a rented accommodation in Sindhi camp area, police said.
After finding gold and diamond jewellery in the boxes, they decamped with them, they added.
''The management of the logistics firm lodged a complaint against the five employees on Sunday,'' SHO Sindhi Camp Police Station Gunjan Verma said.
In the complaint, manager of the firm Dharmendra Pandey claimed that the accused also stole a company-owned two-wheeler.
