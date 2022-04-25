Left Menu

BJP plans mammoth outreach programme to celebrate eighth year of Modi Govt

A team of 12 senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met on Monday to plan a big outreach programme to mark the eighth year of the Modi government, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:50 IST
BJP plans mammoth outreach programme to celebrate eighth year of Modi Govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of 12 senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met on Monday to plan a big outreach programme to mark the eighth year of the Modi government, said sources. The meeting included Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP general secretaries Arun Singh, C T Ravi and D Purandareswari, among others.

On the completion of 8 years of the Modi government, grand programmes will be organized all over the country and a plan of action will be prepared by May 5. The committee members also included Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, MPs Vinay Rajdeep Roy, Raju Bista, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Aparajita Sarangi besides other organisation leaders like Shiv Prakash and Lal Singh Arya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken oath for a second term on May 30, 2019, after leading the BJP to an unprecedented 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022