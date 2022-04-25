Three arrested in Sunjwan encounter case sent to 10 days police remand in Jammu

Three people, arrested in connection with the recent encounter in Sunjwan area here, were on Monday remanded in police custody for 10 days, officials said.

Two Pashto-speaking suicide bombers of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in the encounter after they managed to sneak from across the border and killed a CISF officer by attacking his bus in Sunjwan on Friday.

Driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay and his helper Ishfaq Chopan of Kokernag area, who allegedly transported the terrorists in a mini-truck from Sapwal border in Samba to Sunjwan, and Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh of Tral who had received the terrorists and also arranged their stay in a house in the area for a day were arrested in the case so far.

Police have also detained the house owner for questioning. However, he is yet to be arrested formally in the case.

Producing the three accused before the court of third additional session judge, also a designated NIA court, the officials said police sought their remand for interrogation.

The court granted 10 days remand of the accused to the police and accordingly they were whisked away for questioning, they said.

