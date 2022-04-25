Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested soon after getting bail

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday was re-arrested by Barpeta Police in connection with another case, soon after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed Mevani's lawyer Anghsuman Bora. "Barpeta Police re-arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with another case, right after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet," said Bora.

An hour ago, the Assam court granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani who was arrested in connection with his purported tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier on Wednesday night, Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.

An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey. A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand". In the controversial tweet, Mevani had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat.

Mevani claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him. The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator.

Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019. (ANI)

