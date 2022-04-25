Left Menu

Police booths required by public, a necessity: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Apr 25 PTI The Delhi High Court on Monday said that police booths are a public requirement and a necessity and refused to examine a plea alleging encroachment upon pavement by such establishments which obstruct pedestrians.This is a public requirement. it is a requirement and a necessity.

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday said that police booths are a public requirement and a necessity and refused to examine a plea alleging encroachment upon pavement by such establishments which obstruct pedestrians.

“This is a public requirement. They need a booth... it is a requirement and a necessity. You can't say as a principle that there can't be a police booth. Where will they hang it? On a tree or what?,” said a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi while hearing the petition by the Jan Seva Welfare Society.

The bench, also comprising Justice Navin Chawla, asked the petitioner to raise a grievance before the authorities in case there is a specific instance of a police booth obstructing any passage.

“If your grievance is that any particular booth is causing difficulty, you may raise it,” stated the court.

It added that the authorities shall consider any grievance raised by the petitioner within four weeks and if the same is found to be justified, they would take appropriate remedies.

Delhi police counsel informed the court that the issue of regulating the establishment of the police booths/kiosks has already been considered by the court, pursuant to which an order was also issued by the authorities.

The court was also informed that an earlier petition by the petitioner seeking similar relief was unconditionally withdrawn by him and the same issues cannot be raised again.

In that petition, the petitioner had prayed for a direction for the removal of illegally constructed police booths.

