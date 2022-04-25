Left Menu

PTI | Solapur | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:49 IST
Maha: 5 dead, 4 injured as SUV rams into stationary truck
Five persons, including two children, were killed and four injured on Monday after their SUV rammed into a truck in Solapur, a police official said.

The incident took place near the Agriculture Produce Market Committee complex on Solapur-Hyderabad Highway in the afternoon, he said.

''The SUV crashed into a stationary truck from the rear, killing a 3-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, two men and a woman, and injuring four occupants. All are residents of Miraj and were on their way to Akkalkot after praying at Pandharpur,'' he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dipali Dhate said, prima facie, it seems the SUV was at high speed, adding that a case was registered at Jailroad police station.

