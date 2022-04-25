Left Menu

Power and Railway Ministers discuss strategies for dealing with increasing power demand

 Shri Singh urged all stakeholders at the Centre and state level to work hand in hand for unhindered power supply.

He urged the Power Gencos to own freight rakes under the scheme of Ministry of Railways to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
Union Minister for Power Shri R.K Singh and Union Minister for Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting here today to discuss short term and long term strategies for dealing with increasing power demand.

Power Secretary Shri Alok Kumar, Coal Secretary Shri A.K Jain and senior officials from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Railways were present. Representatives from Coal and Power PSUs and states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra joined virtually.

Shri Singh urged all stakeholders at the Centre and state level to work hand in hand for unhindered power supply. He urged the Power Gencos to own freight rakes under the scheme of Ministry of Railways to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply. Issues discussed included increasing operational efficiency for loading and unloading of coal, increasing percentage of rakes allotment for Power sector, and other logistics issues.

(With Inputs from PIB)

