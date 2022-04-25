Left Menu

UP: Samajwadi Party leader booked for hurting religious sentiments

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:20 IST
An FIR was on Monday registered against a local Samajwadi Party leader here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against goddess Sita and Nishadraj, a figure revered by the Nishad community, police said.

SP district president Vikas Yadav was booked under sections 298 (hurting religious feelings) and 505(c) (inciting people to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

In a purported video circulating on social media, Yadav is seen sitting on a boat during a visit to Sitamadhi here and making objectionable comments against goddess Sita and Nishadraj.

The FIR was registered following a complaint of Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur Vipul Dubey, they said.

Taking congisance of the video, an FIR was registered against Yadav at Gyanpur Police Station, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Dubey said the remarks made by the SP leader ''show his mentality''. Meanwhile, Yadav released another video in which he expressed regret over his comments.

