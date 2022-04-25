Left Menu

Britain to send Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:26 IST
Britain will send a small number of Stormer armoured vehicles fitted with launchers for anti-air missiles to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday. Wallace added that British assessments showed that around 15,000 Russian personnel had been killed in the conflict while 2,000 armoured vehicles including some 530 tanks had been destroyed, along with 60 helicopters and fighter jets.

"I can now announce to the House that we will be gifting a small number of armoured vehicles fitted with launchers for those anti-air missiles," he said.

