Cop killed by elephant in Uttarakhand

A police constable was trampled to death by an elephant in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Monday, officials said.
Manjit Singh (39) was on his way to investigate a case along with a colleague when the animal attacked them on the Kotdwar-Pulinda motor road, Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Joshi told PTI.
Singh fell down and was killed by the elephant, while his colleague managed to escape and inform the police, she said.
Pulinda is part of an elephant corridor, and the animals frequent the area to drink water from the Khoh river.
