Kerala Minister lays foundation stone of hostel for migrant labourers under 'Apna Ghar' project

Kerala Minister for Labour, V Sivankutty, on Monday, laid the foundation stone for a hostel for migrant labourers under the 'Apna Ghar' project of the state government, and said that they come to the South Indian state for employment opportunities and better wage structure in the state". "We can see the presence of migrant workers in all parts of Kerala. They come to Kerala for employment due to economic backwardness, educational backwardness, occupational backwardness, and permanent unemployment that prevail in northeastern states and northern India. Here we have better employment and wage structure in Kerala," he said.

Notably, the hostel will be built in Kinfra Hi-tech park at Kalamassery. 1,000 migrant labourers can live on a nominal rent. "We also have a hostel in Kanjikode at Palakkad district. 620 workers are living there," the Minister said.

'Apna Ghar' is a project launched by the state government for migrant workers. The scheme aims to provide clean and safe accommodation to migrant workers at affordable rates. (ANI)

