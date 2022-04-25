Left Menu

Russia targets railway supplies of weapons to Ukrainian forces in Donbas

Updated: 25-04-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:11 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday its high-precision missiles destroyed six facilities powering the railways that were used to deliver foreign weapons to Ukrainian forces in Donbas.

Ukraine's military command said earlier on Monday that Russia was trying to bomb Ukraine's rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries. Russian forces also destroyed an arms depot near Slavyansk in the Donetsk region among various other military installations that it struck on Monday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

