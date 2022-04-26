Three members of family killed by unidentified men in UP's Gorakhpur

Unidentified men killed a man, his wife and their 20-year-old daughter by slitting their throats with sharp-edged weapons here on Monday, police said. One of the accused has been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gama Nishad (42 years), his wife Sanju Nishad (38 years) and daughter Preeti, police said. The incident took place when they going to the marriage function of Gama's brother Rama Nishad's daughter, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the arrested accused has been identified as Alok Paswan. ''He is being interrogated. Alok wanted to have a love affair with the man's daughter. However, when she refused, the incident occurred. An investigation is underway and things will become clear soon,'' Tada said. The police said a shovel was used in the crime Senior police officials, including Tada and Additional Director General, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar, also reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

The incident occurred about 800 metres away from their house at Bangla Chowk in Raiganj area here, police said. When the three were going, some assailants surrounded them and slit their throats with sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Gama's son Achchelal escaped as he had opted for another route to reach the function. Gama's second son works in another city, police said.

In a tweet in Hindi, the UP Police said, ''In the Khorabar triple murder incident, a shovel was used. The incident took place due to a love affair. The accused has been arrested.'' PTI CORR NAV TDS TDS

