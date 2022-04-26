Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court allows high school admissions policy in race dispute

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 02:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block an elite Virginia public high school's admissions policy - designed to increase its racial and socioeconomic diversity - that was challenged by a group that said the rules discriminated against Asian Americans, who make up the majority of its student body.

The justices denied a request by the group, Coalition for TJ, to reinstate a federal judge's February ruling that stopped Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria from using the recently devised admissions policy.

