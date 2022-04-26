U.S. judge intends to temporarily block plan to lift COVID border restrictions for migrants

A federal judge in Louisiana said on Monday that he intends to rule that U.S. authorities cannot immediately proceed with plans to lift pandemic restrictions that empowered U.S. agents at the Mexico border to turn back migrants without a chance to seek asylum.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays stated his intention in a minute order after a hearing in a case brought by several states against the administration of President Joe Biden.

