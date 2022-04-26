Solomon Islands tells Japan it will not allow China military bases

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told a visiting Japanese delegation on Tuesday that he had no intention of allowing China to build military bases in his country, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

China said it signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands earlier this month, prompting concern from Washington and its allies that the pact would significantly extend China's military reach in the region.

