Solomon Islands tells Japan it will not allow China military bases
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told a visiting Japanese delegation on Tuesday that he had no intention of allowing China to build military bases in his country, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
China said it signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands earlier this month, prompting concern from Washington and its allies that the pact would significantly extend China's military reach in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Solomon Islands
- Yoshimasa Hayashi
- Washington
- Japanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's CATL enacts 'closed loop management' at factory to fight COVID
China stocks fall 2% as COVID curbs, inflation woes dent appetite
Systematic Uyghur genocide depicts human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China: Report
China collaborating in space
China stocks slump most in a month as COVID curbs, inflation woes weigh