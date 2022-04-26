Russia fines Meta Platforms over 'LGBT propaganda', Ifax says
A Russian court on Tuesday fined Meta Platforms Inc. 4 million roubles ($54,030) for failing to delete posts that contained what it calls "LGBT propaganda", the Interfax news agency reported. A 2013 Russian law, decried by Western countries as state-enforced bigotry, bans the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors". Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 74.0330 roubles)
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian court on Tuesday fined Meta Platforms Inc. 4 million roubles ($54,030) for failing to delete posts that contained what it calls "LGBT propaganda", the Interfax news agency reported. A 2013 Russian law, decried by Western countries as state-enforced bigotry, bans the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors".
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 74.0330 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta Platforms Inc.
- Interfax
- Russian
Advertisement