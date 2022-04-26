Russia warns Japan against expanding naval drills with U.S.- RIA

Russia warned Tokyo it will take retaliatory measures should Japan expand the scope of its joint naval exercises with the United States, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as saying on Tuesday.

The drills near the Russian border are fuelling tensions in the region and posing a threat to Russia's security, Morgulov was quoted as saying.

