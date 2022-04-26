Three Chinese nationals among four killed in Pakistan bomb blast - police
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:25 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A bomb blast that ripped through a passenger van killed three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani in the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, police said.
Ghulam Nabi, the city police chief, told reporters the blast killed three foreigners and a local.
"The reports we have got is that they're Chinese," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Ghulam Nabi
- Karachi
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ousted Pakistani PM Khan's party resigns from lower house of parliament
Pakistani national involved in Pulwama attack designated as terrorist
Pakistani-origin UK MP convicted of sexual assault of teenage boy
India designates as terrorist Pakistani national involved in Pulwama attack
Pakistani national Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir is involved in anti-India activities, attacks on forces, fund collection for terrorism: MHA.