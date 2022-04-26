Left Menu

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in Pakistan bomb blast - police

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:25 IST
Three Chinese nationals among four killed in Pakistan bomb blast - police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A bomb blast that ripped through a passenger van killed three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani in the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, police said.

Ghulam Nabi, the city police chief, told reporters the blast killed three foreigners and a local.

"The reports we have got is that they're Chinese," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022