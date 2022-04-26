Aide to Ukrainian leader says Russia is trying to destabilise breakaway Moldovan region
A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russia on Tuesday of trying to destabilise Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria after a series of explosions there. "If Ukraine falls tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau’s gates. Good news: Ukraine will definitely ensure strategic security of the region.
A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russia on Tuesday of trying to destabilise Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria after a series of explosions there. "If Ukraine falls tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau’s gates. Good news: Ukraine will definitely ensure strategic security of the region. But we need to work as a team," presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
