Left Menu

Aide to Ukrainian leader says Russia is trying to destabilise breakaway Moldovan region

A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russia on Tuesday of trying to destabilise Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria after a series of explosions there. "If Ukraine falls tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau’s gates. Good news: Ukraine will definitely ensure strategic security of the region.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 19:19 IST
Aide to Ukrainian leader says Russia is trying to destabilise breakaway Moldovan region

A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russia on Tuesday of trying to destabilise Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria after a series of explosions there. "If Ukraine falls tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau’s gates. Good news: Ukraine will definitely ensure strategic security of the region. But we need to work as a team," presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022