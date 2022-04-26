Governor of Uttarakhand flags-off BRO@63 Multi-Dimensional expedition

Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt General Gurmit Singh Flagged off the "BRO@63" Multi-Dimensional Expedition from Dehradun on April 26, 2022. The expedition, a tribute to the grit & determination of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Karamyogis, is being organised as part of the events leading to the 63rd Raising Day of the organisation, which is slated on May 07, 2022. It is also one, in the series of events organised by the BRO celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Multi-dimensional Expedition includes four distinct activities, i.e., a Mountaineering Trek to the 15,000 feet Pangarchula Peak covering a distance of approximately 50 Kilometres, River Rafting in the rapids of River Ganga for 35 Kilometres, Cyclothon from Dehradun to Delhi via Chandigarh covering a distance of 591 Kilometres and Fit BRO Endurance Run from Roorkee to Delhi covering a distance of 211 Kilometres.

A total of 63 BRO Karamyogis, including six women participants, will undertake the challenging adventure over 12 days with an aim to touch cords with citizens and spread the awareness of the contribution of BRO towards National Integration, Nation Building and Environmental Conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh, appreciated the initiative taken by the Director-General Border Roads (DGBR), Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry and applauded the BRO for striking a balance between quality work and adventure activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)