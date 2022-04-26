Left Menu

Pune: Man sets woman, his ex-employer, on fire; both dead

Another person also suffered burns when he tried to intervene during the incident which took place late Monday night in Somnath Nagar area, said an official.Milind Nathsagar, the accused, used to work in Bala Janings tailoring shop.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:19 IST
Pune: Man sets woman, his ex-employer, on fire; both dead
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man set a woman, his former employer, on fire here following a dispute and both died due to burn injuries on Tuesday, city police said. Another person also suffered burns when he tried to intervene during the incident which took place late Monday night in Somnath Nagar area, said an official.

''Milind Nathsagar, the accused, used to work in Bala Janing's tailoring shop. She had sacked him eight days ago. Angry over it, Nathsagar went to the shop around 11 last night, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire using a lighter,'' said inspector Sunil Jadhav of Chandan Nagar police station.

While Nathsagar, who also received burn injuries, died earlier on Tuesday, Janing (32) who had suffered 90 per cent burns died in hospital later.

A man who ran a mobile shop nearby sustained 35 per cent burns when he tried to intervene. He is undergoing treatment, the official said.

A case was registered against the deceased Nathsagar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022