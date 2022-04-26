Left Menu

Auto-rickshaw driver held for making obscene gestures

An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad area for allegedly making obscene gestures at a 12-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday. Sachin Shendge 33 allegedly made obscene gestures while asking the girl for directions when she was heading for her home in Bavdhan area on April 22.Her father then registered a complaint.During the investigation, CCTV footage was checked.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:41 IST
Auto-rickshaw driver held for making obscene gestures
  • Country:
  • India

An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad area for allegedly making obscene gestures at a 12-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday. Sachin Shendge (33) allegedly made obscene gestures while asking the girl for directions when she was heading for her home in Bavdhan area on April 22.

Her father then registered a complaint.

''During the investigation, CCTV footage was checked. The precise registration number of the autorickshaw was not clear in the footage, but we searched for owners of rickshaws with similar registration numbers and narrowed down the search,'' said an official of Hinjewadi police station.

To hoodwink police, the accused had pasted some stickers on the autorickshaw, said the officer. Shendge was arrested on Monday and booked under relevant IPC sections. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022