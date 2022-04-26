Auto-rickshaw driver held for making obscene gestures

An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad area for allegedly making obscene gestures at a 12-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday. Sachin Shendge (33) allegedly made obscene gestures while asking the girl for directions when she was heading for her home in Bavdhan area on April 22.

Her father then registered a complaint.

''During the investigation, CCTV footage was checked. The precise registration number of the autorickshaw was not clear in the footage, but we searched for owners of rickshaws with similar registration numbers and narrowed down the search,'' said an official of Hinjewadi police station.

To hoodwink police, the accused had pasted some stickers on the autorickshaw, said the officer. Shendge was arrested on Monday and booked under relevant IPC sections. Further probe is on.

